The only way to get safe, effective whitening? By taking a visit to your dentist. "Fear of the dentist is a big problem," admitted Dr Okoye, "but I’m actually phobic, too! That’s part of why I became a dentist, to help get rid of some fear. Also, dentistry has moved on so much even in the last five years. The tools are less scary and less painful." What your dentist will most likely do is take impressions of your teeth to give you a custom set of 'trays', which you then wear at night. You fill the trays with whitening gel, also given by your dentist, and are advised to wear them at night for around two weeks. "The maximum strength in the UK is 6% hydrogen peroxide," added Dr Okoye.