Blue jeans, Wayfarers, topless teenage beefcakes lurking around retail stores in a haze of cologne: This is America’s fashion legacy. And in true U! S! A! fashion, many of our homegrown brands consider it their manifest destiny to move into foreign markets. Some succeed, some bomb, and sometimes the host nation adapts our fashion heritage in its own culturally relevant ways.Of course, there are a million ways to interpret what that heritage exactly is. Like our food, accents, and music, American fashion is regional at its core. We don’t typically associate skate and surf style with the South, and “blue collar” workers — named for their durable, blue-hued workwear — have roots in industrial towns, rather than business hubs like New York City. With our melting pot mentality, we’re comfortable borrowing elements from each of these regions to cultivate a look that’s uniquely American. Take a stroll through your local mall if you need proof: Hollister, Abercrombie, Ralph Lauren, and Lilly Pulitzer all coexist peaceably while representing different interpretations of what it means to dress like you're from the United States. The in-store experience, too, tends to fluctuate based on brand messaging: You’d never be greeted by a shirtless hunk at Gap, but it’s perfectly normal to walk two stores down and catch an eyeful of pecs.This blending of styles and shopping experiences can get lost in translation when it makes its way overseas. (Rightfully so, because we have a lot going on.) When American brands go international, they become a sort of ambassador. They each represent a facet of what we know as our country's fashion and marketing. But what works here — from heavily logoed hoodies, to reds, whites, and blues, to club-like shopping atmospheres — can’t just be stripped of context and shipped abroad. Moving a brand from a Middle America mall to Tokyo without any consideration of the local culture can be the death of an American brand overseas.Abercrombie and Fitch learned this the hard way when it opened a store in Tokyo in 2009. In addition to charging prices twice as high as it did in the U.S., Abercrombie failed to connect with Japanese customers by not adjusting its messaging and store experience. Shoppers were greeted in English by Japanese employees, creating a stressful situation wherein locals were forced to ignore the staff's awkward behavior for the privilege of buying overpriced shirts. And, if you’ve ever stepped foot in an Abercrombie, you can probably guess that the boisterous, singing-dancing-flirting clerks we quietly side-eye in the States were an uncomfortable departure from the typically reserved and professionally polite service found in Japan. As were the near-toxic levels of cologne wafting through the store; the Japanese are sensitive to excessive perfume , turns out.The store followed the same American-centric approach in Germany — hot, musk-soaked dudes greeting shoppers in English — and it played far better there. In fact, some shoppers attributed the brand’s appeal to the in-store experience, loud music and all. But Abercrombie has had a few misses overseas: In early 2015, the brand shuttered its Australian stores after lackluster sales and what it described as seasonal challenges due to Australia's location in the Southern hemisphere. If you ask an Australian, though, Abercrombie simply made the same mistake it made in Japan: “[Abercrombie] put a global brand into this country and didn’t localize it,” Brian Walker, chief executive of the Retail Doctor Group, told Smart Company last March. “I don’t think seasonality was an issue — the product was where it needed to be. But the localizing was one [big factor]… It had these sort of Midwestern U.S. images, and Australia, for all its own reasons, doesn’t really take to that,” he said.