An important aspect for Rousteing was developing a range of shades for a variety of skin tones. "One thing that always bothered me about fashion is its history of exclusion and its restricted definition of what is 'beauty'," he explains. "There is an amazing reservoir of beauty inside each and every one of us. Today, things are changing for the better. We know things can be different. No matter what your origin, colour, gender, preference – whatever – we are truly invincible – and, we are all worth it!"