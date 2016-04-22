-PROMO FEATURE-
It all began with a yellow taxi, a symbol synonymous with NYC that pulled up on London's Regent Street, signalling the arrival of kate spade new york, landing from the Big Apple in the Big Smoke in a big way. And naturally the capital's most stylish set turned up to welcome kate spade new york to Mayfair with Naomie Harris, Natalie Dormer, Rose Leslie, Daisy Lowe and campaign star Jourdan Dunn all in attendance. Bubbles flowed, canapés were nibbled and a bed was even set up in the shop window as a special guests were fed cake as they reclined and passersby looked on from the pavement. Marie Antoinette would certainly approve.
Arriving in the UK six years ago, kate spade new york first popped up in Covent Garden before opening three proper stores and with that rapid expansion the brand has grown from a popular accessories choice to an international mega-brand. Now opening the doors to their largest store in Europe, the Regent Street space is decorated with fixtures created by photographer Poppy De Villeneuve and her equally-talented sister, illustrator Daisy Devilleneuve. The one-stop shop for everything a girl needs offers kate spade new york handbags, ready to wear, fashion accessories, small leather goods, tech accessories, jewellery, watches, shoes, eyewear, stationery and home decor.
