9 Women-Led Companies You Can Support Right Now

TaskRabbit is definitely one of those ideas that makes so much sense now that we have it — have no time to complete a chore or a task you’re very bad at? Hire someone to do it for you! Current CEO Stacy Brown-Philpot joined TaskRabbit as COO in 2013, a time when the company was deliberating major decisions about its structure. She became CEO in 2016, and in 2017 Ikea acquired TaskRabbit. Today, Ikea offers assembly fulfilled by TaskRabbit. Brown-Philpot isn’t just credited with driving the company’s current success — she’s known for rolling up her sleeves and completing tasks on the site herself from time to time.