1. In a large bowl combine the diced chicken fillets along with tomatoes, garlic, onion, curry powder, chilli powder, paprika, turmeric, ground thyme, salt and ground pepper (for best results leave to marinate over night).In a large pan pop in your olive oil and leave to heat on a low fire.

2. Once pan is heated, empty large bowl contents into pan and allow chicken to get brown.

3. Add 2 cups of water to chicken and leave to simmer for 45 minutes on a low fire, this will allow meat to get super soft and for all the ingredients to make a thick gravy

4. Whilst the meat is simmering, fill a small saucepan half way with water and a tablespoon of salt, heat on stove until water is boiling hot

5. Wash the 2 cups of rice thoroughly before adding it to the boiling water and add tablespoon of butter, allow rice to cook until water has dispersed and rice is soft, (add water to get your desired softness).

6. Once your meat has been simmering for 45 minutes, add 1/2 cup of heavy cream and leave to simmer for another 10 minutes until creamy is thoroughly infused, this is going to give it a rich creamy texture and taste.

7. Add rice to plate along with chicken and top chicken with a tablespoon of greek yoghurt for a twist.

8. Add salad of your choice for colour and taste.