Why You Should Never Attempt A Professional-Grade Chemical Peel At Home

This is something Jasmine*, 27, knows all too well. "I bought a chemical peel online because I'd had a few facials in the past and thought it was something I could do myself at home. I wanted to target some red marks left behind by some hormonal spots, as they just wouldn't fade. The product was clear and runny and looked like water, really. I used a brush to paint it on to my face and it started to sting almost immediately," she recounts. "My face was literally burning. The pain was unbearable and I remember just panicking. I rinsed it off quickly but my face was red and blotchy for hours afterwards. The area around my eyes was super sensitive for days and I couldn't apply any skin care there; it would hurt like hell."