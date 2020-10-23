Should Couples Share The Cost Of Birth Control? That All Depends On These Factors

Who pays for birth control can also come down to who makes more money, another issue that can muddy the waters when it comes to talking about sex and personal finance. Maddy, 44, says that her previous boyfriend earned a higher salary than she did, so she felt comfortable asking him to split the cost of her IUD. “It was sort of a no-brainer — at the time my insurance wasn't as good, so we were paying out-of-pocket for the actual device, $800,” she says. “For me to swallow that cost altogether would have been silly.”

That said, when they broke up, she felt “a little strange” about having shared the cost of the device, especially since she moved onto a serious relationship after that.