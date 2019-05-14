10 Wave Tattoos That Were Made For Summer

Chances are, you know someone — or that someone knows someone — who has a tattoo of a wave. (It's like six degrees of separation but for ocean-inspired ink.) Whether it's big or small, black or filled in with colour, the wave is one popular tattoo request that we don't see going away anytime soon.
If you've been considering the design for yourself, it might take some time to land on which rippled wave is right for your aesthetic. Will it be a tiny crest with simple lines, something coloured in with shades of blue and green, or a large artistic piece? A quick search of Pinterest or Instagram and you'll see that there are thousands of options, making it nearly impossible to find the one you actually want to bring to your tattoo artist for inspiration.
Luckily, we've sorted through them all so you don't have to. Ahead, the best wave tattoo designs worth considering this summer.