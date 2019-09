I Found Real Makeup Tutorials From The 1950s — & Tried Them All

"When you're looking at the '50s, you're looking at a transitional period after World War II," says Gabriela Hernandez, makeup historian and founder of Bésame Cosmetics . "A lot of makeup wasn't in production due to shortages during the war, but then the '50s rolled around and all kinds of products were being produced." Colours like turquoise, teal, and various shades of red were being made into eyeshadows and lipsticks — a far cry from the more natural makeup trends of the decade prior. "Makeup wasn't taboo anymore," Hernandez says.