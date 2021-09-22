Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar.
Today: a venture capitalist who has a joint income of $536,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on a West Elm coffee table.
Currency in USD.
Occupation: Principal
Industry: Venture Capital
Age: 27
Location: Miami. FL and New York, NY
My Salary: $110,000 - $150,000 (plus equity)
My Husband's Salary: $250,000 - $350,000
Rental Income: $36,000 ($3,000/month)
Net Worth: $900,000 (between investment accounts, savings, cash, IRAs, and six investment properties. We have a joint bank account, split bills evenly and both contribute 50/50 to everything we have, pay, and invest in.)
Debt: $14,200 (I have $13,000 of student loans left over from undergrad and $1,200 left on my Peloton.)
My Paycheck Amount (1x/month): $9,166
My Husband's Paycheck Amount: Varies — he owns his own business and checks come in large chunks ($25,000-$100,000) a few times a year
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Rent: $3,950 (This includes rent for a two-bed, two-bath in Miami and our share of our NYC two-bed, one-bath apartment that we split with my husband's business partners. The cost includes water, sewage, garbage, and one parking spot we sublet the spot for $200 a month.)
Loans: My student loans are currently paused because of COVID and my husband bought all of our properties in cash.
House Cleaner: $200 (She comes two times a month and this includes tip. We figure we break even here with the parking spot subletting.)
Health Insurance: $800 (My work pays for my half, we pay for my husband's half.)
Husband's Phone: $30
Internet: $30 (It's subsidized by our building in Miami and in New York, the total bill is $30 split three ways)
Electricity: $30-$40
Peloton: $80 (This includes our Affirm repayment and the monthly subscription)
Rent the Runway: $150 (I LOVE RTR, especially now that I'm pregnant since I know I'm growing and don't want to buy any clothes)
Renter's Insurance: $30 (For both NY and Miami.)
Spotify, YouTube TV, Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime: $0 (We mooch off friends and family)
HBO: $16 (And I let family mooch off of me)
Annual Expenses:
Disney+: $80
American Airlines Card: $99 (We fly AA a ton since there's a hub in Miami)
Chase Sapphire Reserve: $550 (This is the annual fee for both of us and of this we get $300 in travel credit reimbursed)
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
Absolutely. Being an Eastern European immigrant that came to the states in childhood, the expectation was that I would be a doctor or attorney — and that was it. My parents pushed higher education on me and made it abundantly clear that I was to go to college and get a degree. So in my eyes, no matter how much I didn't want to go, there was no other choice. I went to a top 50 public university. I took out student loans for all four years and my parents took out loans as well. They paid for my loans throughout college and I was responsible for paying the other half. I still have $13,000 left, which isn't too much, but I'm waiting to see what happens with Biden's plans before I pay them all off.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
My parents always told me how much they made, but I never put two and two together. I didn't understand what $5 an hour meant when I was 8. I didn't get a lot of financial education from my parents other than the fact that lawyers and doctors make a lot, so that's what I need to be. I didn't learn how to save, I didn't have a financial plan and it wasn't until I educated myself in college and after I met my husband that I really started taking charge of my finances and start to work towards a brighter financial future. My husband had a completely different experience and was taught to save, save, save and invest as much as he could from a very young age. He started investing around 16.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
It was a summer job I got when I was 16 working as an office clerk for $12 an hour at the hospital my mom worked. At the time, we were doing much better financially, so I didn't need to work. I wanted to work because I loved fashion and beauty and really wanted to buy myself nice things, but my parents couldn't afford them. I remember getting my first paycheck and buying a pair of Valentino Rockstud Heels. Looking back, it was such an uneducated thing to do because I didn't understand the importance of the quote, "just because you have the money to buy something, doesn't mean you can afford to."
Did you worry about money growing up?
In my home country, we were well off, but when we came to the states, we did a total 180. My parents worked at a small nursing home in a very wealthy community for $5 an hour. We also lived there, so I went to a public school with kids from very wealthy families. It was abundantly clear to me that we didn't have a lot of money and that my parents did everything they could to make ends meet. I never felt like I had to worry about food on the table, but I knew I wasn't like the kids around me. After my parents learned English, we moved and my mom got a job as an accountant. My dad worked as a real estate agent. I was in fifth grade and I remember her telling me that with the $50,000 she made then, she could buy me the Juicy Couture tracksuit I wanted. I remember being on cloud nine and thinking, This is it, we won't have to worry about money ever again.
Do you worry about money now?
Not in terms of financial security, but sometimes I get insecure and feel inadequate because my husband makes more than I do. I put a lot of pressure on myself to be the best at everything, so I'm working hard on dealing with my trauma related to self-worth. As of recent, I care more about not overspending on things we don't really need and making sure we save for our kids' future. I watch our food budget a lot because I used to have a tendency to really overspend by going to restaurants pre-pandemic. Now, the money we would have wasted on restaurants can go to our first baby's investment fund. I want my kids to have a college fund/start-my-own-business fund and I want to make sure we educate them a lot on how far a dollar can go, and what it means. I understand we make an amazing amount of money for how young we are, but we're also focused on creating financial security and making investments that we can live off of so we can have the freedom we want to have. We both love to work, so it's not like we're looking to retire at all anytime soon — we just want to be able to do what we want, when we want, and not have to bat an eyelash about it.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
At 24. My first year after college I worked at a private equity firm as an analyst and lived at home with my parents, which allowed me to pay off student loans and credit card debt I racked up in college to help support myself. After that, I moved to New York and became financially independent. We have a pretty big safety net to support us should anything happen.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
No, none.
Day One
7:30 a.m. — Puppy is up and is whining for food. We ran out of the food we usually make him and groceries aren't getting delivered until noonish, so we make him two eggs and my husband takes him for a walk, then they both jump back into bed. After an hour of cuddles, we get up, and I brush my teeth and run through my skincare routine, using the Tata Harper clarifying cleanser and purifying moisturizer. Pregnancy acne has not been kind to me and this is the only routine I've had that actually works.
9 a.m. — While my husband hops on the Peloton, I make myself breakfast: a yogurt bowl with strawberries, Wallaby organic Greek yogurt, local honey, some Purely Elizabeth granola, and a single-shot latte. I enjoy the meal while watching a couple of episodes of Explained.
11:30 a.m. — I make my husband a latte and heat up some veggie and chicken soup I made last night for lunch. The grocery delivery is running late, so I make another meal for the pup with eggs and broccoli. My husband has a fingerprint service come to take his fingerprints for his broker license. $100
12:45 p.m. — Grocery delivery from Dumpling is here! We love the app because it's the same shopper every time so we get to build a relationship with her — and they have Trader Joe's on the app! We got avocados, nectarines, grapefruit, arugula, basil, mushrooms, plumcots, mushroom flatbreads, dates, shishito peppers, frozen wild blueberries, pasta, ground cumin, black pepper, chia seeds, a bunch of ground turkey for the pup that we freeze and defrost as we cook for him. All that is $121 and I add a $10 tip. Around 99% of everything we buy is organic, even the dog's food, so groceries tend to be on the pricier end — but we don't feel that bad, since we rarely eat out. We unload groceries, throw on Fantastic Fungi, and play a game of Rummikub. $131
2 p.m. — We finish the movie (so good, highly recommend). I pour myself homemade strawberry almond milk, which I make from the Moon Juice cookbook. We're heading to see our friends' newborn soon, but I have some time to kill so I meal prep. I prep some almonds so I can make our week's almond milk tonight, and make enough turkey and broccoli for the pup for the next couple of days. My husband helps me make our favourite plant-based pesto for the week with olive oil, arugula, basil, lemon juice, nutritional yeast, garlic, pine nuts, S&P, and some crushed red pepper. We made too much, so we take a jar to our friends' place.
6:30 p.m. — We get back from our friends' place and meeting their baby girl. She's the cutest angel ever! We're so blessed that they live a 10-minute walk from us. Since she just had her baby, she gave me her big exercise ball to take with me for my back pain. We were starving when we got home, so I snack on a handful of almonds and prep some of the organic trumpet pasta we got from TJs today with the pesto we made.
10:45 p.m. — After almost four hours of couch cuddles and Netflix, we brush our teeth and go to bed.
Daily Total: $231
Day Two
7:45 a.m. — Rise and shine! I get dressed, feed and take out the pup, and have a nectarine before I run though my morning Tata Harper routine, plus my Supergoop Mineral Sunscreen. We're heading off to my doctor's appointment and ultrasound at 9:30, so I need to make sure I get breakfast done and a couple of emails checked before we're off.
8:30 a.m. — No work fires or last-minute meetings so we're good! My husband makes us lattes and helps me make some scrambled eggs with portobello mushrooms and bell peppers while I make the almond milk I prepped last night using a recipe from Sakara (almonds, alkaline water, pink Himalayan salt, dates, coconut butter, and vanilla extract). We eat and I take my Perelel Prenatal Vitamins (#influenced). Then I grab a GoMacro bar and some water and stuff them into my favourite #oldceline bag, turn on the dishwasher, and call a Lyft to our appointment. $14.36
10:30 a.m. — Appointment went super well and fairly fast! Our baby is growing beautifully! This was my husband's first time at the appointments since COVID, so this is the first time he was able to see everything live and he felt so happy and emotional. It was the cutest thing ever, seeing him feel so much love. We take a Lyft back home and I dive into work for the day. $16
11:30 a.m. — Since we're in nesting mode and have to travel a bunch before the baby, we made our last big baby purchase we needed: a dresser/changing table. We've had our eye on the Crate & Barrel Cortez Floating Dresser for a few months but there have been no sales. I found out yesterday that if you create a registry, you get 15% off, and since I've seen zero furniture sales lately, we discuss and jump on the offer. It's on backorder, so we pay half — $844 — today, and the other $849 gets charged when the dresser ships later this month. It's a pricy one, but we love it and it's made of hardwood, not engineered wood, so I figure it's worth it. Plus, they hold their value. $844
Advertisement
2 p.m. — I make my husband and I veggie sandwiches for lunch with toasted Zak's Sourdough bread (a local bakery here in Miami), tomatoes, mashed avocado with EVOO and S&P, bell peppers, red onions, cucumber, arugula, pesto, and confit tomatoes I made last week from us from the Gjusta cookbook (a staple in our household). We enjoy lunch together almost every day in between meetings and it's the best. We both worked from home before the pandemic, so not much has changed for us. We're both homebodies and we love spending time at home (which is why we have one in each of our favourite cities — Miami and New York).
3 p.m. — We finish lunch and my husband does the dishes while I wrap up a couple of emails. Then we take our pup for his afternoon walk. My husband goes to pick up packages, and I go to our friend's to hang out with her and her baby and get some more emails done from there!
6:30 p.m. — My friend and I decide to go for a little Whole Foods walk and pick up a few things. We wrap the baby up in her Solly Baby wrap and picked up two loaves of Zak's bread, Vital Farms eggs, dried pasta, white nectarines, honey crisp apples, chicken thighs, Organic Valley Parmigiano and cream cheese, Maple Hill organic milk, a bottle of Fiji, and a couple of bars of our favourite Hu chocolate. We walk back home and I snack on a plumcot and bite of chocolate before hopping in the shower. $73.28
7:40 p.m. — I put on a little Tata Harper and some Vintner's Daughter since my skin needs it. My back and feet hurt pretty badly, so I go lay on the couch and my husband heats me up some spaghetti squash with Bianca tomatoes and Seggiano Tomato Pesto. It's one of my favourite things on the planet and pretty much the only premade overpriced thing I'll buy — I try to make everything from almond milk to pesto to oat flour at home since it's always 10x better and cheaper than buying them pre-made. He tops my meal with some kalamata olives and a slice of seeded Zaks bread. He's an angel and I'm in heaven. We watch an episode of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier before the season finale of The Bachelorette. I know it's such BS reality TV drama but it's like a car accident — so bad but we can't look away. We go to bed around 11.
Daily Total: $947.64
Day Three
8:30 a.m. — We spend some time cuddling and then my husband gets up to take the pup out! I eat a plumcot and a nectarine, grab some water, and do a 20-minute Peloton ride followed by 10-minute arms.
9:30 a.m. — After my shower, I lather my body in organic jojoba oil and Summer Fridays Belly Balm to help with tummy elasticity. My husband helps me make breakfast, scrambled eggs with portobello mushrooms, bell peppers, a piece of Zak's bread toast, my Perelel prenatals, and some Republic of Tea Peach Green Tea. After breakfast, I throw on some Friends for background noise, then make an appointment for my pregnancy glucose test, call Blue Cross to set up our insurance, and dive into work emails and tasks.
1 p.m. — Get a bunch done and sorted for work and life! I need to purchase a bunch of items for our NYC apartment so everything gets there in time, so I place a couple of orders from Amazon, CB2, Costco, Urban Outfitters, Minsen, and Keetsa. We get a mattress, pillows, comforters, sheets and duvet covers, towels, a standup desk, spices set, utensils and kitchen cooking tools, pans, bed frames, a dining table, hangers, knife set, dinner set, mugs, and cups. We split the costs three ways, but it's still $985. After I'm done, I feed the pup, heat up some leftover chicken soup for lunch then treat myself to a couple of bites of chocolate before throwing some laundry in and getting back to work. $985
2:30 p.m. — I take the pup for a walk while my husband deals with some of the laundry. When I come back, I prep some chia seed pudding for breakfast tomorrow using black chia seeds, almond milk I made yesterday, a little bit of maple syrup, cinnamon, and pink Himalayan salt. I swear, since making our own fancier plant-based recipes at home, we've saved so much money and everything just tastes way better. I use the books we've been gifted/ordered from meal services/places/restaurants we love (Sakara, Moon Juice, Gjusta/Gjelina, etc.) and have so much fun making everything.
5:30 p.m. — After a few calls, my back is starting to really hurt so I run a bath, exfoliate with some Goop Glow, and put on a Herbivore Blue Tansy Mask. My mom and I FaceTime for a little while and after my husband gets back from the gym, he chops up some sweet potatoes and chicken for tacos tonight. After I get out, I help him by making some guac and tossing the chicken and veggies in TJ's Chili Seasoning, S&P, EVOO, and some ground cumin. In the oven, they go.
10 p.m. — After dinner, we watch a couple of episodes of Succession and fall asleep cuddling on the couch. We get up and brunch our teeth and go to bed.
Daily Total: $985
Day Four
1 a.m. — We both wake up to our pup throwing up. I think he ate something last night that he wasn't supposed to, but he seems fine besides that and immediately falls asleep. We wait a little bit to make sure he's okay and then fall back asleep.
8 a.m. — We wake up and the pup seems like his happy self. I have a grapefruit, do a 20-minute Melissa Wood Health Class, then take a shower and do my skincare routine. After I shower, I prep our breakfast — chia seed pudding with purely Elizabeth Granola and a nice ripe peach! My husband opts for his chia seed pudding plain and chooses to heat up a side of the sweet potatoes we made last night? Interesting combo. I take my prenatals and make an iced one shot latte with the almond milk I made this week - it's UNREAL. We rarely ever buy coffee out since my parents roast their own beans and send them to us. They're better than anything we can buy and we save so much. They also handed us down a fantastic Ascaso coffee machine and coffee grinder, so we have a whole barista set up here! When we're in the city, we'll occasionally stop by Felix, Blue Bottle, or Stumptown on the weekends on our walks, but here in Miami, coffee is terrible, and most definitely not worth it.
12:45 p.m. — I've had a super-productive morning and I'm hungry, so I take a five-minute break before my next call for lunch. I make myself a salad with chicken and mushrooms from last night and the last of the guac, some arugula, tomatoes, red onions, a little hot sauce, olive oil, red wine vinegar and S&P. I also get an email from our friend that we split the NYC place with — she's an influencer and got a partnership with a furniture place to help us furnish some parts of our apartment, which is so awesome! I eat my yummy lunch, grab a bite of Hu chocolate and go through the furniture place's suggested curation for the living room and bedrooms, loving the mid-century modern vibes.
4:30 p.m. — After lunch and a quick dog walk, I was back in the work zone for a couple of hours — but now, my brain (and back) hurt and I can't seem to focus that deeply. I have a much lighter day tomorrow than I did today, so to spare any potential errors on my end, I save all my work and choose to wrap it up tomorrow. I run myself a bath, throw on a Tata Harper Resurfacing mask, meditate, call my mom, and watch an episode of Halston.
7:30 p.m. — We head over to our friends that just had the baby for dinner. Her parents are in town to help them with the baby, and they're making dosas tonight.
9:45 p.m. — We walk back home after an insanely delicious meal topped off with some Levain cookies, my absolute favourite. I lay on the floor because my back is killing me, while my husband takes the pup out and picks up our baby's crib that just got delivered. We go to bed shortly after.
Daily Total: $0
Day Five
7:30 a.m. — We wake up and my husband takes the pup out, then comes back and cuddles me for a little — these are my favourite kind of mornings. We both finally decide to get up around 8 and I do a 25-minute Melissa Wood Health class while my husband showers. After I'm done, I shower, slather Belly Balm on, do my morning Tara Harper routine, throw on a Set Active set, blow-dry my hair, and have breakfast — scrambled eggs with bell peppers, a grapefruit, and my prenatals. He opts for chia seed pudding today.
9:30 a.m. — My husband comes out and makes us iced lattes with almond milk. I light a Maison Louie Marie No. 34 candle and finalize the model I was working on yesterday. The beauty of my job is that my workload is very big project-heavy vs. lots of day-to-day small tasks. We're not a traditional fund that invests capital into outside brands; we take on investments and build brands in-house. Because of our model, my work is focused on brand building and scaling versus sourcing brands, doing due diligence, and deciding to make an investment from there.
12:30 p.m. — After I wrap up the work, I turn on an episode of On Purpose with Jay Shetty and Gisele Bündchen and put together the Nestig mini-crib we got last night for the baby! It takes a surprisingly short time and was such great quality. After I'm done, I try to salvage two white nectarines by cutting off a rotten part. I prep almonds with water and Himalayan salt to make almond milk tomorrow morning, make myself some peach iced tea, and get back to work.
2 p.m. — I take the pup for his afternoon walk and pick up packages — I finally got my Moda Operandi order today and I'm so excited because I scored a pair of Sporty & Rich sweatpants and a Lou Lou cashmere bralette for 60% off. The bralette doesn't fit, and since it's final sale and can't return it through their online portal. I email them and see if I can return for store credit. My husband heats up some cauliflower soup for lunch and I opt for some TJ's Thai Veggie Dumplings and a side of shishito peppers sautéed with a little olive oil and soy sauce and a couple of sprinkles of Maldon flake salt. It's pretty rainy and gloomy outside which makes me feel all the fall vibes, so after grabbing a piece of Hu Chocolate, I throw on the Halloweentown series on Disney+ because it reminds me of my favourite childhood moments.
4 p.m. — After a meeting and a few more work tasks, my husband and I take the crib boxes down to recycling and walk to Publix to pick up a couple of things for tonight since we're having some friends over. We get grapes, strawberries, a few chocolate bars, some chocolate wafers, chocolate chips, aged cheddar cheese, Manchego cheese, goat cheese, prosciutto, some crackers, two bottles of Joel Gott Cab Sauv and one bottle of Sauv Blanc, and two 2.5 gallon jugs of water. $103.51
5 p.m. — Once we get home, I continue my Disney+ Halloween movie marathon and throw on Twitches. We unload groceries and I prep some vegan chocolate chip cookies with some of the almond dough from making my last batch of almond milk. This recipe is always a crowd-pleaser and I use coconut sugar instead of regular sugar — I like to think it's healthier, even though it's probably not.
6 p.m. — The girls call me to set up and order furniture-related items for our NYC place. While we're chatting, I place an order from West Elm for a coffee table we all love and a nice, large gold-rimmed floor mirror. We split the cost three ways. I also set up charcuterie boards for our friends and make my husband and me some pasta for dinner — I make myself cacio e pepe and I make him spaghetti a limone, the Lil' Frankie's recipe. We scarf down dinner to make sure we can clean up in time for our friends, and I take a quick rinse before they arrive. $333.41
10:30 p.m. — Everyone is gone, the charcuterie was all eaten, many bottles of wine were enjoyed by everyone but me, and we had an amazing time! Both couples that came over live in our building, and we met one of them for the first time tonight. They were so sweet and just moved to Miami a little bit over a month ago. After a quick and easy cleanup, I lay down on the floor for my back, then head to bed around 11.
Daily Total: $436.92
Day Six
6:20 a.m. — We wake up because our pup is acting sick again. I don't know what's been going on this week because he's been like this more than two times times in the past week. We make the soonest vet appointment for two days from now to make sure everything is okay. After I put the dishes from last night away and clean up a little, I make him some eggs for breakfast, which he happily devours and seems in better spirits. My husband takes him out and I make us a batch of almond milk.
8 a.m. — I do a 25-minute Melissa Wood Health class, take a shower, scrub my face with some Goop Glow and run through my morning routine (Tata Harper & jojoba oil). I throw on the pair of Sporty & Rich sweatpants I got yesterday and a Free People stretchy tank and make myself some breakfast — Wallaby Greek yogurt, honey, strawberries, and Purely Elizabeth granola. My husband opts for a bagel with pesto on top (I don't know why or how he enjoys that). I make us both an iced latte with almond milk I made this morning, then throw on an episode of Everything is the Best with Pia Baroncini before turning my attention to emails and a few work tasks.
12 p.m. — I wrap up work stuff and make veggie sandwiches for my husband and I on Zaks bread. We opt for the usual: avocado mash, tomatoes, red onions, confit tomatoes, pesto, cucumber, and some peppers (today we use leftover shishito since we're out of bell peppers). We eat lunch and go out on the balcony to chat and catch up on the day and week. It's so nice just to spend time together during the day. Makes my soul the happiest.
3 p.m. — After I set up a couple of meetings/ catch up on a few more work things, I make our pup some plain ground turkey and with no veggies to see if they're causing the problem. After I feed him, I take him for a walk and run a bath since I'm done for the day. I throw on The Sakara Life Podcast while browsing a recipe for date night tonight.
4:30 p.m. — I get a little lightheaded since I had a light lunch and my husband brings me a little cup of chicken soup. I lay on the couch for a little, while my husband goes to the gym and picks up some organic chicken thighs, mini golden potatoes, garlic, shallots, and butter lettuce for dinner from Publix. $28.18
6 p.m. — After I feel a little better, I prep dinner — honey dijon chicken and potatoes with a butter lettuce and a shallot vinaigrette salad. We sit down for dinner and start the This Is Us series.
9:30 p.m. — Okay, I've officially cried during every episode. I make us both some peach tea and we throw on an episode of Succession for a change of mood and I fall asleep on the couch. My husband wakes me up around 10:45 and we head to bed.
Daily Total: $28.18
Day Seven
8 a.m. — I wake up with the worst backache I've had throughout my entire pregnancy. My husband takes the pup out and comes back to give me cuddles and a massage — he's the absolute best.
9 a.m. — We finally actually get up, and I take a shower. After I run through my morning skincare routine, I make us some avocado toast with avo smash, tomatoes, onions, and arugula, and iced almond milk lattes. He makes us the best crispy hash browns. We have breakfast together and chat for a while before his broker class starts.
10:30 a.m. — I throw on an episode of Pretty Big Deal with Ashley Graham and Hailey Bieber and browse TheRealReal, Net-A-Porter, and Moda Operandi for some canvas totes that can double as a diaper bag and gold hoops. I spot these amazing pair of Anita Ko earrings, which are gorgeous but ridiculously overpriced. While I'm browsing, one of my best friends FaceTimes me and we catch up for a little.
12 p.m. — After my husband finishes his course, we lay in bed and cuddle a little, feed the pup, make a mushroom tart from TJ's, and throw on Wild, Wild Country — it's a fascinating documentary on Osho and the commune built in Oregon in the 1980s. While we're watching, I place a Whole Foods delivery order: We get avocados, Vital Farms eggs, nutritional yeast, chicken thighs and legs, bananas, bell peppers, tomatoes, salsa verde, arugula, garlic, Siete chipotle sauce, Zaks sourdough bread, Dijon mustard, frozen peas and carrots, tortillas, GoMacro bars, Dave's Plain Bagels, La Croix, a large watermelon, a bag of limes, two 2.5 gallons of water, strawberries, Eden cannellini beans, and portobello mushrooms. The total is $204.03 but we use my parents' card, since they are paying me back for a birthday present I bought myself, from them.
3:30 p.m. — I heat up some of the last bits of chicken soup for my husband and me and make some peach tea. We end up talking through a disagreement about him playing video games. My perspective is that he wasn't being aware of how much he plays and that worries me because I don't want him to be on his phone and computer so much when the baby comes. His perspective was that I was being unfair and attacking him for doing his thing. We work through it using the Gottman method, say our sorries and I love yous, and give each other a kiss. One of my favourite things about my husband is how amazing he is and how much better he's made me at talking through or triggers and traumas. How he handles these things me love him even more.
6 p.m. — We feed the pup dinner and put in two orders of mushroom pizza and some meatballs from our favourite pizza place. We take the pup for a walk to pick up pizza. When we get back home, we put on another episode of Wild, Wild Country and dig in. $43.73
10:45 p.m. — We almost blow through the entire season! Just two more episodes left. To lighten the mood before bed, we throw on the new episode of Ted Lasso — and it's a Christmas special, which makes me so excited! We head to bed shortly after.
Daily Total: $43.73
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual's experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29's point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more money diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you'd like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
