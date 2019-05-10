We Tried UOMA's Insta-Famous Foundation — & Here's Our Honest Opinion

UOMA Beauty (pronounced OMA), a new "Afropolitan" cosmetics brand, dropped on the beauty market last month with a whole lot of fanfare, including an Ulta-exclusive launch, a campaign with model Halima Aden, and a celebrity-packed launch party. From the start, it was clear that this brand was taking inclusivity far beyond just shade range.
Of course, the lineup of makeup products — from lipstick to eyeliner — does serve a variety of skin tones, but the star innovation is the matte Say What?! foundation. What makes it unique is that, within the 51 available shades, there are six different base formulas that target the common skin-care concerns of each shade range. For example, the medium group (Honey Honey) has ingredients that fight premature aging and oily skin, and the darkest shade category (Black Pearl) targets hyperpigmentation.
With this original concept and early praise, we were dying to give the formula a try (seriously, everyone was begging me for some of this foundation). So, we had a few R29 staffers test out the Say What?! line, and you can read our honest opinions, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.