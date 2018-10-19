Busy Philipps: How My Marriage & Career Survived Their Roughest Spots

As you might expect, the book is unabashedly honest and personal about everything: motherhood, marriage, family, friendships, anxiety, aging, Hollywood, and sexual assault. Among many other revelations, Philipps writes that her marriage to screenwriter Marc Silverstein was in jeopardy shortly after the birth of their older daughter, Birdie, now 10. "It was tough," she says on UnStyled. "I felt very isolated and alone, and I think he felt like he didn't know where his place was, or what he was supposed to be doing, and so he just kind of stepped back and didn't really do much, which I think happens a lot."