8 a.m. — Another overnight oatmeal bowl and pastry for breakfast. I eat curled up on the couch, because I'm crampy. I was referred to a company that's hiring, so I need to prep for an introductory call with an in-house recruiter this afternoon. I also need to prep for another interview, which is happening in a couple of days. I hope one of these opportunities works out, because this is my last week of severance. I took the advice of friends and talked to an employment lawyer about my rights. As a lowly non-managerial employee, I was intimidated to meet her, plus her fees were steep, but I learned way more than I expected. With her coaching, I negotiated an additional 33% in severance, which is more than I had realistically expected but less than what she said I was entitled to. After all, the company is in financial trouble, so I was satisfied with the outcome and happily paid her invoice. It was the best $620 I spent this year.