How has your life and financial situation changed since your last Money Diary?

When I wrote my first Money Diary, I had recently graduated and had a mountain of student debt. I was living at home in the suburbs and commuting two to three hours each day for work. I was also working at a startup flush with cash that allowed me to expense many of my vices, like daily Starbucks, drinks after work, and even Tinder Gold. During COVID, I was able to pay off my loan aggressively and save enough to feel comfortable moving out. I've been at a new company for about 18 months now, I have two adorable cats, and I'm living on my own in a one-bedroom-plus-den apartment in downtown Toronto. I'm proud of the progress I've made, but there's always room for improvement. As my salary increases, my lifestyle changes, so I'm working on balancing everything in a sustainable way.



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely. I was expected to earn a BA at minimum. I went away for my undergrad, and it was a controversial decision in my household because I had originally planned to live at home and commute to Ryerson and hadn't prepared financially to move out. I ended up taking out a student loan from the bank. It was $10,000 per year and interest started accumulating as soon as I withdrew money.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I wouldn't say we had educational or constructive conversations about finances. My dad particularly wanted us to understand the value of money, and he tried teaching us through a rewards system: “Happy faces,” worth $2 each, were awarded for good behaviour, doing our chores, etc. We could spend the cash on our weekly Walmart trip. Everything I know about managing money, I've learned from financially savvy friends and the internet.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job ever was as a day camp counsellor. I loved working with kids and wanted my own spending money.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes, but it's complicated. My parents got divorced when I was five, and they had 50/50 custody. My mom paid my dad alimony each month, and I was made very aware of that. For most of my childhood, my dad was in a more precarious financial situation than my mom.



Do you worry about money now?

Definitely, and I don't know if that will ever go away. I'm in a much more secure position now than at any other time in my life, but I also have more expenses and aspirations, and I'm worried that I'll never learn how to properly manage my money. Or that it'll never feel like enough.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially independent at 18 when I left for university. My bank loan was a huge weight on my shoulders, and I graduated with a $40,000 debt in 2018. I finally paid it off in 2020 by living at home and saving. I know my parents would try to help if I was ever in financial trouble, so I do have a safety net.