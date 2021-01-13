Inspired By Bridgerton & The Queen’s Gambit, TikTokers Are Schooling Us In Fashion History

Fashion and TikTok are both often trivialized, but these creators are adamant that historical fashion holds great significance. "Fashion follows politics," Asta explains. "You had the Edwardian period when everyone was really buttoned up and [then] politically everything changed and you went into the '20s, so the hems raised." But most people don’t go to TikTok for education, right? Most people go for viral dances and lip syncs. Well, perhaps not. Shae explains: "The TikTok algorithm really shouldn’t favour educational content like this but it does. And it works well because the videos are only one minute long and it inspires people enough to be interested in it, even kids with short attention spans." These creators have found themselves boosted by the algorithm on a whole new level since the release of Bridgerton, with many of them creating TikToks of looks inspired by the show or critiquing the costumes.