In a world of turmoil and hardship, there is one place on the internet where community continues to thrive on the daily: the Money Diaries comment section. If anything, dedicated readers come to Money Diaries day after day for the comments just as much as the diaries themselves. So much so, The New Yorker once wrote about the comments section and McSweeney's has parodied it. The Money Diary comments are not simply a dark, anonymous corner of the internet, but a flourishing, active ( and occasionally viral ) community. Over the years, Money Diaries enthusiasts have carved out a little corner of the internet, creating a space to talk about financial realities and money-saving tips , GIF-react to large purchases, and of course, take the occasional jab at strangers’ lifestyle choices. Though often anonymous, and not always nice, these comments have become a mainstay — they’ve even become part of my job.