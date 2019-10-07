This Is Not A Drill: Phoebe Waller-Bridge Did A Love Island Parody

Fresh from winning a trio of Emmy Awards last Sunday, Phoebe Waller-Bridge hosted iconic U.S. sketch show Saturday Night Live this weekend. Like all SNL guest hosts, the Fleabag creator delivered a zingy opening monologue, then joined the show's regular cast for a series of topical sketches.
She may be a big deal in the U.S. now, but Waller-Bridge stayed true to her UK roots by starring in a parody of ITV2's hit reality show Love Island. In the sketch, she plays a character called Bella-Rosa whose "dad is a boxer and mum is a pub". So British, no?
Some of the British accents in the sketch are, ahem, a little more authentic than others, but it's hard to deny that Waller-Bridge and her co-stars have, for the most part, sent up the tropes of Love Island vibe pretty cleverly.
Advertisement
The sketch's voiceover definitely makes a pledge we can relate to: "You will watch 50 hours of this – you think you won’t but you will."
Check out the full sketch below.
"Fleabag came from a very personal place for me. It began as a way to get Andrew Scott to dress up as a priest and tell me that he loved me," she told the SNL audience. "It took me six years and two seasons to achieve it but I did it. I don’t care about awards, I just want gay men to love me."
Waller-Bridge then added: "I call the character Priest in the script, but everyone started calling him Hot Priest. Obviously Andrew is hot, but this Priest character caused such a horn-storm. Andrew and I were trying to figure out what it was about him that was driving women so mental. And we boiled it down and realised, it was because he was doing this one thing: listening. Really, really listening. Try it, guys."
Nailed it, tbh. Check out her full monologue below.
Advertisement