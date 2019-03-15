Taylor Swift Wore 2019's Hottest Hair Colour On The Red Carpet

One of the life lessons Taylor Swift learned before turning 30 is that style is all about experimenting — and by the looks of her beauty choices at the iHeart Radio Music Awards, she's going all-in on trying new things for 2019.
The singer hit the red carpet last night in a multi-coloured sequin romper, which she complemented with blue liner, voluminous lashes, and fuchsia lipstick. With her trademark fringe front and centre and the rest of her hair pulled into ponytail, the look was classic Taylor from the front — but it was a hot-pink party in the back. Blink and you'll miss the sneaky neon colour painted toward the end of her ponytail (or assume it's just a trick of the light).
Whether or not Swift is permanently joining the crew of celebrities rocking pink hair or just dabbled in wash-out colour for the night, we can't say just yet; we reached out to her stylist for more information. Either way, we think this is one trend Swift won't look back on and cringe...
Advertisement