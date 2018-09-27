It's not uncommon to wonder what it would be like to live in someone else's shoes for a day — particularly when we're scrolling through Instagram. Every part of a person's daily routine, even something as small as how they get ready in the morning, is an opportunity for a new perspective on life. But what would happen if we actually went for it?
That’s what Refinery29’s own Lucie Fink did for this episode of Try Living With Lucie. In order to see summer through someone else's eyes, Lucie swapped her everyday routine with five of her closest friends and family members. Over the course of five days, Lucie tried everything from spending a morning at the skate park to enjoying a home-cooked meal with a refreshing can of Spindrift sparkling water. Watch above, and get ready to refresh your own summer routine. Skateboarding, anyone?