Too often, spring can't keep up with our excitement for it. Think about it: How many times have you retired the tights a few weeks (okay, even months ) too early after that one out-of-the-blue 15-degree day that teases warmer temps? And while we can't flip a magic switch and turn the sunshine up as soon as April hits, luckily for us, there is one way for us to exercise a little agency in bringing about the hot-weather vibes ASAP — and that's via our beauty routines. Because what has more of an instant, feel-good effect than swiping on a bright coral lipstick on a particularly grey day? Yeah, we'll wait.