I’ve Been Single For So Long I’m Afraid I Don’t Need Anyone Now

Even now as I write this, I worry how sad it seems. I worry that asking an audience to read it is asking for too much. But it’s not my intention to dampen the mood of the internet. (That’s Twitter’s job.) It’s instead my goal to remind myself, and maybe anyone reading this who feels similarly responsible for meeting all of their own needs 100% of the time, that it’s okay to let friends help us now and then. Beyond being okay, it doesn’t mean that we’re imposing, or that we owe them anything afterward. It’s okay to let people care about us. But it’s easy to forget that when you’ve spent a lot of time by yourself. The easiest way to remember, however, is to think about how quickly and happily you’d help someone else.