Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's Relationship History Is Basically A Rom-Com

Lia Beck
Photo: Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images.
Some love stories start with the couple laying eyes on one another and knowing immediately that they're looking at the person they'll spend their life with. And some love stories are more like Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's. While they're very much in love now, and are married and have a child, their first interaction involved Williams being annoyed that Ohanian was even sitting near her and making sure he knew just that. (But, you know, since they are who they are, this all happened at a fancy hotel in Rome.)
The tennis great and Reddit co-founder might have gotten off to a start that wouldn't even have been a start for many people — I mean, she literally told him she and her friends didn't want him nearby... we'll get to that — but since then, they've had what seems to be a great relationship and have been very open about it. And because of that openness, William and Ohanian's relationship timeline is pretty easy to track, from their meeting to their engagement to raising their daughter.
They've shared their love story in interviews, on social media, and on actual billboards, so let's take a look at how this marriage — and a very cute little girl — came to be.
Bear necessities

Serena Williams/Instagram

2015: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Met



Williams and Ohanian met at the Cavalieri hotel in Rome on May 12, 2015, according to their joint interview with Vanity Fair from 2017. Williams was there for the Italian Open, and Ohanian was there to speak at the Festival of Media Global conference.

At the pool one morning, Ohanian sat at the table right next to Williams and her group —which they were also planning on using — even though there were plenty of other tables around. They started trying to make him leave with one person lying and telling Ohanian there was a rat nearby. The first thing Williams said to her now-husband was, "No, we just don’t want you sitting there. We’re going to use that table."

This led to them talking more, Ohanian getting invited to Williams' match, even though he "really had no respect for tennis," as he told VF. Yadda, yadda, yadda, she mistook him for a security guard. Yadda, yadda, yadda, they stayed in touch. Which leads to...
My #WCW, every day.

Alexis Ohanian/Instagram

Later In 2015: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian's First Date



After meeting in Rome, Williams invited Ohanian to meet up with her in Paris (as one does when one is an internationally famous tennis player), and they went to a zoo and walked around the city for six hours. Before going, Ohanian explained to Vanity Fair that he thought, "Even if she blows me off and we don’t even hang out, I’m still going to have an amazing time in Paris, and I’ll have an even better story for all my childhood friends when I was like, ‘Yeah, I went to Paris for a weekend. I was supposed to meet up with Serena Williams, she blew me off, but I’ve got other friends there, and we had a great time.'"
#tbt to "the day"

Serena Williams/Instagram

2016: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Got Engaged



In December 2016, Ohanian proposed to Williams at the same hotel in Rome where they first met, at the same table by the pool. According to VF, he even had a little plastic rat on the table, making it possibly the first time a rat has ever been romantic.

Williams announced her engagement via a poem posted to Reddit. The poem ends, "At the same table we first met by chance/ This time he made it not by chance/ But by choice/ Down on one knee/ He said 4 words/ And/ r/isaidyes"
Serena Williams/Instagram

Spring 2017: Serena Williams Announced She Was Having A Baby



Or, rather, Williams announced the news on accident. In April 2017, she publicly posted a Snapchat of her baby bump that was meant to be private. Not longer after, she explained in a chat with Gayle King (via People), "On social media, you press the wrong button and… Thirty minutes later I missed four calls and I’m like, ‘That’s weird.’ But it was a good moment. I was only going to wait five or six more days [to share].”
September 2017: Serena Williams' Daughter Was Born



Williams and Ohanian welcomed their daughter, Alexis Ohanian, Jr. on September 1, 2017. The news of Williams' daughter being born was confirmed, in part, by one Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter. Later, in a Reddit-themed post on Instagram, Ohanian wrote, "Welcome, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., we're so happy to meet you. We made you a video of our adventure together so far (see bio). Our little girl is already mama's perfect sidekick." The two-minute-long YouTube video features personal footage the couple recorded during Williams' pregnancy.
One year down a lifetime to go @alexisohanian

Serena Williams/Instagram

November 2017: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Got Married



On November 16, 2017, Ohanian and Williams got married at the Contemporary Arts Centre in New Orleans. If you're interested, Vogue has a slideshow with 56 photos of the wedding that show off Williams' dress, her "bejewelled after-party Nikes," the venue, and many celebrity guests. The tables were named after Williams' Grand Slam wins! Beyoncé was there! It's a lot to take in.

Now, Ohanian and Williams are enjoying their marriage and doing normal things like teaching their daughter how to swim and attending the Met Gala. Yep, this is a pretty average life they have together.
