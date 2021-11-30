Annual Expenses

Crave: $50.84 (split with A. and two friends)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents both have master's degrees, and it was expected that I would at least go to graduate school. They funded my undergraduate degree in India, which was cheap because I went to a government institution where tuition is subsidized. When I came to Canada for my master's degree, my father paid for my tuition, and I paid for living expenses by working as a teaching and research assistant.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Growing up, my father made me paper trade stocks from the newspaper and taught me the basics of investing. My mother, who ran the household, has always been frugal and encouraged me to save when I started working.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

Middle- and upper-class children in India are expected to study and do well academically, and working is considered a distraction. My first paid job was as a research assistant when I was 19. I took the position to build up my resume. The pay was minimal, and I put most of it into savings because I was living at home.



Did you worry about money growing up?

We lived in the US for five years when I was a child. I remember worrying about money, because my father was the only working member of our family, and we lived in a small apartment, whereas everyone I knew seemed to live in huge and lavish houses. I was always told we couldn't afford the things I wanted because one day we would move back to India. After we moved back to India, I was vaguely aware that my parents were “comfortable,” but it was obvious that they chose to raise me cheaply (in terms of extra-curricular activities, clothes, and toys) while spending a lot more on my younger brother. In hindsight, I realize that my parents are upper-middle-class in India. My father was an early employee and owned stock in a startup that later became one of the largest multinational companies in India. He made enough to retire early and is a safety net for his large, extended family, many of whom are very poor.



Do you worry about money now?

Abstractly, because while I have a lot of savings, big expenses are coming up (buying a house, a wedding) that make me anxious. I'm confident that I'll always make enough to survive, even if I don't have my friends and family to rely on.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I became financially responsible for myself at 24 when I started my first salaried job in Canada. I have a financial safety net in my own savings, my fiancé and his family, and my parents, plus the excellent social security net in Canada. I'm very aware of my privilege and, realistically, know that it's unlikely that I would ever fall through the cracks. In turn, I'll always step in if my family or my fiancé's family needs money or housing.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My father paid for my undergraduate education in India, tuition fees in Canada and gave me $26,500 when I got my first salaried job in Canada to start my TFSA. He also gave me $5,000 for lawyer's fees when my first immigration application was rejected, and I had to file a second. A. and I are planning to hold two wedding ceremonies, one in India and one in Canada. My father wants to pay for our Indian wedding ceremony and reception. I have a complicated relationship with my father, who has always used money to control our family and bully my mother because she was a homemaker. He cut me off for a few months both when I was 19 and 23 because he was angry at me. I'm equally likely to inherit a million dollars or to receive nothing, depending on how I behave.

