9 p.m. — M. and I stream the new season of Silicon Valley. He's received a job offer, but the salary is lower than he expected, so he's not sure what to do. He says he feels like he's letting me down by not aggressively hunting for jobs in Ontario, since I need to move there. I tell him to do what's best for his career, but I'm frustrated that he's so reluctant to leave Montreal. I know his whole life is here, but I moved across the world a few years ago, and now I have to move again, so it can't be that hard, right? My last relationship was a long-distance one, and we eventually broke up because we were never going to live in the same place. Is that going to happen to me again?