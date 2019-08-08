15 Of Our Favourite Contemporary Artists Get Real About Making It In The Art World

Ideas never come when you look at them straight on so I try to relax and try not to obsess about “figuring out” what I’m doing. I try to trust that something in me knows the next right thing and that it will come out in its own time. At the same time, I don’t stop working. With my process, the conception/planning/design/composition takes about 5% of the time and the rest is mostly mechanical execution of the idea. It’s very labor intensive so there’s almost always something I can be doing. I think when I can let go and just go through the motions, ideas for the next works start to develop without my awareness. When I feel REALLY stuck, I try to get out of the studio completely and focus on something else — go to a movie or something. As Agnes Martin once said, “Its better to be at the beach thinking about painting than in the studio thinking about the beach.”