We've all got our own version of "house" clothes — you know, the cozy pseudo-blankets we wear to putter around, say, when we're social distancing. Today, as Americans live life mainly in the confines of our homes, we need garments that meet a duvet-adjacent level of comfort and, hopefully, provide a bit of cheer in these uncertain times. That's why our loungewear collection, which we've been working on for over a year, is still set to launch this month — so that everyone, even in a small way, can embody their best selves.
"The collection started with a seed of desire from our audience, and that seed has really guided us from start to finish," says Christene Barberich, R29 global editor-in-chief, of our new planet-friendly, print-happy loungewear collection, launching today at Nordstrom and available to ship to Canada online.
"We set out to make a tightly edited collection of chic, adaptable pieces that most women could wear — and feel amazing in — whether you were watching Netflix at home on a Friday or working in your studio. We intentionally chose fabrics that felt luxurious to the touch and fell on the body in a flattering way, so that even if you're actually 'lounging,' you can still feel pulled together and ready for anything. These are pieces to be worn in so many different ways that every woman — no matter her style or shape — can express herself in her own way."
The separates, slip dresses, and robes are all available in sizes XS to 4X, and all items are priced under $80 CAD. Ahead, see every piece from the first of our monthly drops — along with some fresh ideas for how to style them for your interior and exterior life.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.