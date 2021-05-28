The Phrase ‘Coming Out’ Doesn’t Work Anymore

The framework of coming out can even be obstructive. The trope ignores the fact that coming out is not a singular moment but an ongoing process that LGBTQ+ people are made to feel they should engage with whenever they meet someone new who assumes their pronouns or sexuality. It's a concept which suggests that, prior to your coming out, you were lying and being deceptive by not sharing your sexuality or gender identity with absolutely everyone. This perceived 'deceit' can impact relationships. It allows no room for fluidity and presupposes that your identity is fixed, making the act of coming out again when you understand something different about your gender or sexuality feel shameful. This is particularly salient for trans and gender queer people who have been deprived of the visibility and support they need. It prioritizes a white, wealthy Western experience where coming out gives you access to queer communities and people who will support you. If you can’t afford to move away from your home or lose a familial bond or shared cultural heritage, coming out will not be a road to freedom. And it can make those who do not feel safe or do not want to lose that bond feel rejected by the queer community.