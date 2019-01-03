5 Pop Culture Resolutions You Can Actually Pull Off In 2019

You know the drill. You’re scrolling through Netflix and you can’t decide on the overwhelming amount of options at your fingertips, so you give up and re-watch season two of Grey’s Anatomy. Again. Just me? I can recite every teary-eyed monologue of that season by heart. At what cost? I’m missing out on SO MUCH CONTENT just so I can watch Denny and Izzie fall in love while Snow Patrol sings for the dozenth time. Enough. My resolution is to replace my Grey’s re-watch with another medical drama like New Amsterdam, which is supposedly pretty great! Ryan Eggold plays Dr. Mc …. OH HE’S HOT, OK I’M IN. I also re-watch Gossip Girl often (Chuck Bass as a whole ass character really doesn’t hold up in 2019) and instead of subjecting myself to more of Dan Humphrey’s insufferable personality traits, I’ve been watching You, which really leans into Penn Badgley’s gift of playing insufferable incels masquerading as nice guys. Resolutions are all about compromise.