5 Pop Culture Resolutions You Can Actually Pull Off In 2019

I know I’m not the only one who has a hard stance on horror movies. Usually, I’d rather watch To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before for the 30th time (see resolution number two — I have a problem) than even entertain the idea of scaring myself for fun. Feel terrified on my spare time? Have nightmares for weeks? No thanks! Well, Jordan Peele is making it impossible for me to continue to ignore the genre. Get Out was one of the most brilliant cinematic achievements in the past decade. The trailer for his next film, Us, scarred me for life but I’m going to have to suck it up and pull through. Peele’s movies, along with The Quiet Place (which I watched through my hands) and Bird Box (which I still haven’t mustered up the courage to watch), are becoming some of the most talked-about and impressive films in Hollywood. My resolution: Be Braver at the Box Office 2019.