The Complexities Of Wearing Suits When You’re Plus Size

The thing is, people try to disempower fat folks all the time. It happens when jokes are cracked at our expense or when supposedly well-meaning friends and relatives warn us that we’ll never get the dream job or dream partner unless we lose some weight, or when nationwide adverts basically tell us our bodies are akin to a cancer . When I got that first internship at a women’s magazine, and was later offered a full-time role in fashion and beauty at a different publication, I could see the shock on some of my peers’ faces. How could someone like me get a job like that? A job in fashion and beauty, of all things? After all, these are industries that have, historically, celebrated certain types of beauty and body above others (a beauty and a body I simply do not have).