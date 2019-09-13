Please Stop Asking Me When I’m Going To Get Married

If you find yourself overwhelmed by marriage-related enquiries, whether you’re single or in a committed relationship, have some answers and even counter-questions prepared. "Be clear about why you don’t want to get married now (or ever), what a relationship represents to you and how it will be impacted by legally tying the knot," says Dr Bejanyan. "You could try saying something like, 'I really appreciate how much you care about my future, but now is not the right time for us' or 'I’m sure you know what a big decision this is to make – one that would be best made by me and my partner'. You can try deflecting the conversation back on them by saying something like, 'Is there a reason you think getting married right now is so important?' or even 'What was your marriage like and how would it have been different if you married sooner or later?'."