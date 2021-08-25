Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Brutal’ Music Video Is Charged With Y2K Nostalgia

The actor-and-singer plays a handful of characters, from a news anchor to a ballerina. All are accompanied by a stylized hairstyle (or wig) and a y2k-inspired ensemble. Whatever the avatar, Olivia has grunged it up, with black fishnet stockings, layered necklaces and clashing patterns. It's the work of stylists Chloe and Chenelle Delgadillo, the LA-based sibling-duo who are behind Olivia's girlish pop-punk look.