30 Perfect Looks To Copy This November

If you're experiencing the type of temperatures we've had over the past week or so in Toronto, then you've likely had to break out those winter coats and sweaters. It's gotten a little chilly, hasn't it? And while we're thankful for the switch in seasons (our summer dresses got a little too much wear), there's just one problem: we kind of skipped autumn.
Since we have a feeling November might be a bit of a gamble — we're giving you a variety of ways to wear your cold-weather staples. Your favourite thigh high boots? Wear them with a mini skirt to replace pants or tights. That denim jacket you wore all summer? Pile your sweaters underneath. We’re welcoming November with open arms. It's fluffy jackets and patent trench coats galore from here on out.
With unpredictable temperatures, your wardrobe is going to have to pull double-duty. Let these 30 outfits ahead help your closet hit its full potential.