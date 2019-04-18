6 Natural Makeup Looks That Won't Steal Attention From Your Prom Dress

Prom season is here, and that means there are a lot of decisions to be made: the colour of your dress, if you're going to take a date, and, of course, your makeup look for the big night. While you could go all out with neon eyeliner or glitter lips, you can also let your gorgeous dress and statement accessories do all the talking and leave your makeup on the natural side.
And if you're thinking that something basic will be too boring — prom isn't just any other day, after all — it doesn't have to be that way. There are ways to make a natural makeup look really stand out, whether you're accentuating your lashes or building up the glow on your cheeks. We've rounded up some classic looks, along with the products you need to achieve them. Find everything you need for simple-yet-stunning makeup on prom night, ahead.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.