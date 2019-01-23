10 Nail Art Trends Canadian Girls Can't Get Enough Of In 2019

New year, new nails — that’s how the saying goes, yes? Fact: A fresh manicure is the easiest way to up your look without shelling out a fortune on new threads or a pricey hair transformation à la Kylie Jenner’s recent teal 'do.
The latest in manicures across Canada include punchy brights, flames, and holographic vibes. Whether you’re looking for an element of extra, some post-NYE sparkle, or a minimal mani that plays on negative space, these looks have got your tips covered.
Scroll through for the biggest nail trends Canadians are stanning in 2019.