Whether it's obsessing over our zodiac signs or shopping for the latest astrology-inspired accessories, it's safe to say we've got a thing for the stars. This season, the cosmos are crashing into our beauty routines, too, with the latest highlighter-heavy trend sweeping our social feeds. You know what we're talking about: the illuminating palettes with reflective, pearly pinks and holographic purples; the sparkling lip glosses that lend supernova levels of shine; and the foil-like metallic shadows that give moondust a run for its money.