Start with a full-coverage foundation to create a smooth, even-toned canvas for all the coming colour. Next, create your everyday cat-eye in a deep violet shade, but take it to the next level by adding a touch of purple highlight at your inner corners. Pop any leftover pigment on your cheekbones, as well, for some extra-credit shine. To create that majestic plum lip — ideal for everything from a night out with your BFFs to the fancy event you break out the floor-length dress for — line your lips with a wine-coloured liner, applying Revlon Kiss Cushion Lip Tint in Extra Violet overtop. To finish, accent your Cupid's bow with the same purple highlight you used on your eyes, and add a platinum polish at the tips of your nails. It's those delicate details that end up making all the difference.