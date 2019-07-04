I Accidentally Liked My Ex-Boyfriend's New Girlfriend's Instagram Post

Ever accidentally send someone an emoji in response to their IG Story that you did NOT intend to send? Liked an ex's new girlfriend's mom's post from three years ago? Mistakenly DM-ed your boss something that — let's just say — you shouldn't have? Some of us (read: the author) have certainly done so, and it can be pretty embarrassing. The good news: If you untap quickly enough, your boss's husband's mom won't get that notification. Phew.
As a precaution, you might want to check out our guide to sleuthing on Instagram without getting caught. In the meantime, though, enjoy these very real (and cringeworthy) stories of some Instagram stalking/posting gone wrong.