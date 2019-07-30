12 Money Diarists Reflect On Their Most Expensive Purchases

These habits doesn't necessarily have to do with salary: Sometimes, a diarist with an entry level salary one-third of what our highest-paid diarists earn is the most willing to shell out cash on beauty products or morning coffee. The bottom line is: Everyone has a different idea of what's worth spending on and what they can afford — be it a fresh pair of Gucci loafers, a honeymoon, or a home. We don't judge! But the interesting thing to know is why these purchases were worth the hard-earned cash.