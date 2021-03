Too Many Thoughts Living Rent-Free In Your Head? Try Mind Gardening

As I explained, mind gardening can be practised in any way you find more enjoyable and practical but there are new digital tools that are making it easier. There is, for example, the tool called Roam Research . It makes it really easy to add new ideas to it, to connect your new ideas to past ideas, and to explore your mind garden by navigating these connections. It's a completely different approach to taking notes than the old version that we had, the technical version, where you have to have an idea and you have to know exactly where you should put it, in which folder. With these new apps for mind gardening, you don't need to know where this is going to go, you don't need to know where you're going and your own learning and discovery journey. You can chart the process of mind gardening for these connections to form and to appear and become more evident over time.