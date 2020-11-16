“I am an anxious person by nature; before, I worried a lot about taking risks and facing potential failure. As a mom, I worry less about those things. I realized how much I want my son to be willing to take risks, and it’s inspired me to face my own fears. The drive to take on more complex challenges, or to challenge my own notions of what I can and can't do, has been empowering. Since having him, I've undertaken and completed an MBA, run a Tough Mudder, and started my own business. These are all things I’ve always wanted to do, but I hadn’t made a lot of time or room for them in life—I was focused on doing the day-to-day and just getting by. But now, I want to have good stories to tell my son, and that makes my fear of failing seem pretty weak in comparison.”