7 p.m. — It's time to meet my running group for our Monday workout. I like to think of running as my second job. It gives me another set of goals outside of work, and I can choose to be competitive or just lean into health and fitness, depending on what else is going on in my life. Plus, it's given me the best friends and mentors. Before leaving for the group, I nibble chocolate and share handfuls of chips with the dog. This is def. not healthy, but I rely on quick, light, high-calorie snacks to get me through the mega-long Monday sessions. I cross my fingers in hopes that the pre-period hormones won't gatecrash this workout.