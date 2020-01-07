Over-the-top nail art will always hold a space in our heart, but there's something so *chef's kiss* about supremely manicured nails painted in a simple, yet stunning colour. For the 2020 Golden Globe Awards, Margot Robbie took the latter approach with her red-carpet manicure, and it was the most underrated part of her glamorous Chanel ensemble.
For the ceremony, celebrity manicurist Tom Bachik filed Robbie's nails into elegant, square-shaped tips before painting them a rich shade of glossy magenta. To achieve the look, Bachik actually combined two Chanel lacquers — Tentation, a high-gloss fuchsia, and Provocation, a muted mauve — for a custom, cool-toned pink we'd happily use in place of our traditional red or burgundy polish. While those exact two colours are not currently available online, you can copy Robbie's tips with similar shades, below.
The best part? If you zoom in closely, you'll see that Robbie's nails sneakily coordinated with both her Chanel gown and her purple winged liner, which makeup artist Patti Dubroff created using Chanel products. The winning combo is proof that magenta is clearly Margot's colour.
