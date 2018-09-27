This Is How Lush's Most Mischievous Shower Gel Is Actually Made

If you're a Lush cosmetics fan, chances are you've already fallen under the spell of the brand's sumptuous Lord Of Misrule shower cream. An irresistible of blend of natural ingredients like cocoa butter, essential oils, pachouli, and peppercorn, the formula was inspired by the debauched Feast of Fools — a mischievous winter celebration that flipped aristocratic hierarchies upside down way back in the Middle Ages (with some serious help from barrels of wine, we're guessing).
These days, Lush pays playful homage to those tipsy French courtesans through this wickedly decadent, emerald gel. The fragrance got its start as a bath bomb, complete with an intoxicating, burgundy-coloured center, of course. But the Lord of Misrule's popularity grew quicker than a raucous Medieval block party, and the shower cream, with its lavish, gooey texture, was born.
Since fall's plummeting temps have us feeling a little unruly too, we headed to Lush's headquarters to learn exactly how this fan-favourite product is made. One thing we definitely didn't expect? The soothing way the pachouli and peppercorn are left to gently steep in a vat, wrapped in (what's basically) a massive tea bag. Oh, and the way the entire concoction turns a bright yellow colour when it's halfway done.
Press play above to catch the whole process — and to watch the gel finally turn its luscious, deep shade of green. We're hoping it might inspire a little modern mischief, even if it's just during your morning routine.
