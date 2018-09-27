My L.A. Home Costs $7,000 A Month — Here's Why It's Worth It

Jessica Chou
In Refinery29's Sweet Digs, we take a look inside the sometimes small, sometimes spacious homes of millennial women. In today's episode, Simone Shepherd shows off her 5-bedroom, 4-bathroom Los Angeles home.
When you work from home, it might make sense to invest a little more into your space. Or that's the thought process behind actress Simone Shepherd's $7,000-a-month Los Angeles house. "It's worth it because it's like a home studio," she says.
The woman of many skills shops online for décor 95% of the time, she says, using her Google skills to furnish her home, which includes five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two living rooms — an outside one for guests, and an inside one for just herself.
