Your Vagina Can’t Get “Loose” From Having “Too Much” Sex

You might have heard some sexist dude call a woman “loose” as an insult, meaning that she’s had so much sex and her vagina is now “loose.” We’re here to tell you that this is not a thing. That’s right: your vagina can’t get “loose” from “too much” sex. And, by the way, “too much” sex isn’t a thing, either, unless by “too much” sex you mean more sex than you, personally, are comfortable having (because soreness is a thing, ouch).
“The vagina is quite elastic and quite accommodating,” Dr. Nicole Bullock, a Texas-based Ob/Gyn, previously told Refinery29. “We all know it expands to allow for tampons, sex, birth control devices, and, of course, babies.”
As Lauren Averbuch, MD, an OB/GYN who practices in New York, previously told Refinery, “loose” is “a very derogatory statement” that demonstrates a complete misunderstanding of the vagina. “What I'd like others to understand is that the vagina is composed of multiple muscles that define the pelvic floor,” Dr. Averbuch said. “These muscles can tighten and relax depending on the circumstances (during arousal, the muscles relax). The relaxation of muscles can make the vagina more or less accommodating.”
When you’re aroused, your pelvic floor muscles relax — but when you’re no longer aroused, your pelvic floor muscles tighten again. There are some things that can weaken your pelvic floor muscles. Vaginal childbirth is a major one. Other potential causes include menopause, traumatic injuries, and gynecological cancer. Generally, pelvic floor dysfunction is treated with Kegel exercises or pelvic floor physical therapy. In serious cases, a doctor may recommend additional treatment, such as medication or surgery.
If you think you could benefit from pelvic floor physical therapy or another treatment — for example, if you’re noticing urinary or fecal incontinence — talk to your OB/GYN. Stay far away from over-the-counter “vaginal tightening” products — they don’t work and can be dangerous. And if you’re worried about getting “loose” from sex, that’s not a thing. Have as much sex as you and your partner or partners want, stay safe, and have fun.
