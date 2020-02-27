I Tried “Lip Blushing” — & This Is What I Look Like Now

For some people, a long-wear, super matte lipstick is as permanent as their makeup routine gets, but for others, commitment means going under the tattoo gun. Microblading has given new meaning to the idea of permanent makeup, but it's not the only popular cosmetic tattoo. For the latest episode of Macro Beauty, our subject Annarose Kern got a lip colour tattoo — nicknamed "lip blushing" — for the first time.
"I want the lip blushing procedure because I have a really pale lip colour," Kern says. "I feel like sometimes, if I don't have lipstick on, I look a bit washed out." So she turned to Nora Grace, cosmetic tattoo artist at Fiction Cosmetic Tattooing, for the procedure. "I think lip blushing is really popular right now because it gives you that no-makeup makeup look," Grace says. "It looks like your lip colour, but better."
Press play above to watch the whole procedure go down — from the numbing to the needles — before the big reveal.
Related Video:
