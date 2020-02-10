Leomie Anderson On Speaking Up, Standing Out, & Building An Empire

“Social media has become a way to protect minorities within creative industries because it allows us to unify, which people don’t want. It allows us to be heard in a way that isn’t controlled by the white, cis, male gaze,” she says. The way Anderson sees it, people being vocal about not seeing themselves in campaigns and calling out organizations for discriminatory practices is really what’s pushing the brands to do something about it. “And I think the fact that so many people like Naomi Campbell and Iman continue to unify and speak up every season about the lack of diversity seen on the runways. I think a lot of brands and people felt pressure… Off the back of that, I feel that so many more Black creatives have been given really poignant roles,” she adds, citing British Vogue’s Editor in Chief Edward Enniful and Virgil Abloh becoming artistic director at Louis Vuitton. “It’s inspirational and shows people that Black does sell because that used to be the excuse they used to stop us being on the cover of magazines.”