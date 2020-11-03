8 a.m. — I didn't fall asleep until 1:30 a.m., so I'm sleeping in. I struggle with more feelings of anxiousness than I ever have before, and I blame it on being more sedentary than I've ever been in my life. I used to love going to the gym in the evenings. That's where I could unwind and think through my work and life. I've been intermittently running, but I can't seem to stick with it long enough to enjoy it. I think about going to a spinning studio nearby this week. I have a pack of classes I bought in December but haven't been able to use since COVID appeared. My mom has been fighting cancer, though, and I've been visiting her every couple weeks for moral support, so I'm very conscientious about exposing her to any kind of illness.



12:45 p.m. — I pick up a Cobb salad from the grocery store nearby and use the low-cal ranch dressing in the office fridge. I don't understand why the dressings that come with pre-made salads are always SO calorific — the salad makers don't seem to understand their audience at all! $9.03



1 p.m. — I call my mom. She's delighted to have a surprise call and tells me that she's trying to walk more to increase her stamina. Having to go through a first incidence of cancer, surgery, and radiation during the pandemic has been extremely tough on my mom. She often calls me for pump-up talks before a new week of treatment or to vent (and sometimes cry). I love her so much.



5:10 p.m. — I send my brief to the partner. I feel bad because I know I'm sending it late in the day, and he likely won't look at it until tomorrow. I'm painting myself into a corner with a very small window for editing and finalizing this document. I'm frustrated at myself and take a walk to calm down. I got cheated out of a holiday on Monday, so I rationalize that it's fine to take extra time for myself now. I can stay late other days this week and maybe I'll work on the weekend to catch up.



8:10 p.m. — Internal dialogue: "OooOooohh I'm feeling snacky! How bad would it be if I grabbed an ice cream from the corner store? I had salad for lunch. It wouldn't be that bad right?!" My desire for ice cream outweighs my desire to eat sensibly tonight. When I arrive at the freezer in the corner store, I note that there are no dairy-free options. I'm lactose intolerant, but I persist in the quest for creamy goodness. I'm going to hate myself in a couple hours, but the chocolate peanut butter Häagen-Dazs is calling my name. $7.95



Daily Total: $16.98

