This Is How Much Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Are Worth

Yesterday, Very Cavallari returned to E! for its sophomore season — and this time around, we find our favourite leading man and lady navigating farm life and quite literally tending to their chickens. Jay Cutler is truly living his best life, while Kristin Cavallari runs Uncommon James. And it's doing well — so well that, in Sunday's season two premier, Cutler asks Cavallari for an allowance now that he has retired from his football career.
Before there was Very Cavallari and a blossoming business empire, there was of course, Laguna Beach. Cavallari got her start on the reality show at the age of 17, which then gave way to The Hills, for which Cavallari earned a reported $90,000 USD per episode, plus a reported $20,000 to $25,000 USD for personal appearances. She was also a contestant on Dancing with the Stars. Then came a few roles on scripted TV (which, The Hills kind of was?), with Cavallari appearing on Veronica Mars and CSI: NY.
But Cavallari is known just as well for being an entrepreneur as she is for being a TV star. In 2012, she launched a shoe line with Chinese Laundry, and soon after became the New York Times-bestselling author of two books, Balancing in Heels and True Roots. But her latest venture is perhaps her most involved to date. In 2017, Cavallari launched Uncommon James — which serves as the focal point of her reality show — a jewelry company with a flagship store in Nashville, TN, that has since expanded into a home collection and a children's clothing line. Altogether, Celebrity Net Worth values Cavallari at $3.5 million USD.
And despite Cutler asking for an allowance, Cavallari's husband is doing okay in the money department himself. In 2010, he made $7.5 million USD playing for the Chicago Bears, by 2011, had already earned over $112 million USD since the start of his NFL career, and in 2017, earned a $10-million USD base salary while playing for the Miami Dolphins. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Cutler was the highest paid quarterback in the league for the 2014-2015 season, and lists his personal net worth at $60 million USD.
Throughout their marriage, the Cavallari-Cutlers have lived in some fancy (and pricey) homes. While Cutler played for the Chicago Bears, the family had a home in Lake Forest, IL, which they sold in 2017 for $3.6 million USD — over half-a-million dollars less than what they purchased it for. They relocated to Nashville, where they lived until last year, when put their 20,000-square-foot, 25-room Nashville mansion on the market for $7.9 million USD. The couple bought a nearby hobby farm in Leiper's Fork (where they have many celebrity neighbours) for around $5.4 million USD. Together, the two have at least $63.5 million USD. And if Very Cavallari stays on the air, that number will definitely go up.
