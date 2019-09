This Is How Much Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Are Worth

Throughout their marriage, the Cavallari-Cutlers have lived in some fancy (and pricey) homes. While Cutler played for the Chicago Bears, the family had a home in Lake Forest, IL, which they sold in 2017 for $3.6 million USD — over half-a-million dollars less than what they purchased it for. They relocated to Nashville, where they lived until last year, when put their 20,000-square-foot, 25-room Nashville mansion on the market for $7.9 million USD . The couple bought a nearby hobby farm in Leiper's Fork (where they have many celebrity neighbours ) for around $5.4 million USD . Together, the two have at least $63.5 million USD. And if Very Cavallari stays on the air, that number will definitely go up.