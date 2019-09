Here's How Your Favorite Kiehl's Moisturizer Is Actually Made

We've been loving Kiehl's decadent creams, cleansing oils, and face masks since long before the minimalist-chic products landed on shelves in Sephora this past August (but that certainly made things easier). And though you've likely already visited one of the brand's apothecary-style shops, complete with skeletons in lab coats, you haven't gotten a behind-the-scenes tour of the mega-brand's factory... until now. We went inside the Kiehl's universe to learn how they whip up bottles of the iconic Creme de Corps — the pearly body moisturizer that was our go-to for skin hydration way before we even knew about French girl beauty